Quentin Tarantino wanted to film the Marvel comic

Famous Hollywood Director Quentin Tarantino admitted that he once wanted to film the Marvel comic devoted to Luke cage, but his friends prevented this plan. The words of the Director leads edition Comic Book.

“It was shortly after the release of “reservoir dogs” and “pulp fiction”, I was seriously thinking about a movie about Luke cage. As a child I was quite a collector of comic books. I had the idea that Lawrence Fishbourne would be a perfect contender for the role of cage. But all my friends said: “This must be Wesley snipes”. I answered them: “Listen, I like Wesley snipes, but Larry Fishbourne – there is almost a Marlon Brando”. And they’re like, “Yeah, but he needs to get in good physical shape. and Snips is not required”. And then I said, “screw this! This is not so important! Fuck you all, you ruined everything, damn it!”, – he shared.

Recall that the character appeared in a TV project “Luke cage”, which started streaming Netflix with Marvel in 2016. Was presented two seasons of the show before the partners agreed to close the project. The character also appeared in the TV series “Jessica Jones.”