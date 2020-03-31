R9: Rihanna bump very hard on his next album but not sure when it will come out !

On the cover of the English version of Vogue… Rihanna has also granted an interview of the artist ! The opportunity to talk about his upcoming album… MCE TV tells you more !

Has the head of an empire with Fenty, Rihanna has set aside his career in his last years ! In fact, his fans are eagerly awaiting his next album !

Interviewed by Vogue magazine, Riri has explained when she had to go back to the front of the stage as a singer ! A question that everyone has asked since already more than a year !

Thus, Rihanna has finally confirmed that she was working on a new album… However, the beautiful brunette said that she didn’t know when is that the said project was going to come out…

Rihanna : ” I can’t say when I’ll get out “

I can’t say when I’ll get it out. But I am working very hard on it. “Said Rihanna in vogue magazine ! The young woman has also said what sounds would be present in his album !

“I don’t have a borders. I’ve done everything, I’ve done all the tubes, I tried all the genres, now I’m just open. I can do everything I want. “Said Huey.

Revelations that the users are already commenting on the canvas… And the least we can say is that the latter is very enthusiastic ! “Best news of the day ! Rihanna is Back ! I’m looking forward to it ! “

Or even : “Okay Rihanna, we leave in the dark for a long time ? At least now we know it will definitely release an album… So this is already it ! “And we can read on Twitter !

