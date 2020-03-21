Race record mortality have happened in Italy in these days

For the last day in Italy died 627 people infected with coronavirus Covid-19. Just from the coronavirus died in Italy 4032 person.

As reported by the Apostrophe, this was stated by the extraordinary Commissioner Angelo Borrelli.

There were 5986 new cases of coronavirus in a day. The total number has now reached 47 021, including recovered and dead. The current number of infected 37 860.

The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in Italy 4032 is the person that has almost a thousand more than the number of deaths from the coronavirus in China. Also figure in 627 deaths per day is the new grim statistics for Italy. Previously, the greatest number were 475 deaths per day – this tragic figure was recorded on Wednesday.