Rafael Nadal vs Kwon Song: live streaming free for the ATP Acapulco

Rafael Nadal vs Kwon Song. Prediction for the match ATP Acapulco (February 28, 2020)

22-year-old Kwon Song will first play with Rafael Nadal. The meeting will take place at the tournament in Acapulco on February 28. Is the Korean ready to play with the second racket of the world? – read in our forecast.

Rafael Nadal

Nadal in Acapulco plays at the usual level for himself. In two starting fights at the current competition, the Spaniard ten times took the pitch of his opponents.

In the first round, Rafa confidently dealt with his compatriot Pablo Andujar (6-3, 6-2), and in the second round he beat Miomir Kechmanovich (6-2, 7-5).

Kwon Song

Kwon looks good this season. Last week, the Korean made it to the quarter finals at the tournament in Delray Beach, and now he will play in the quarter finals at the current competition in Acapulco.

In the first round of the Mexican competition, Kwon pulled out a match against Taro Daniel (6-2, 2-6, 3-6) – in the decisive set, the Korean lost with a break, but managed to turn the game around in his favor. In the second round, Kwon beat Dusan Lajovic in two games (7-6, 6-0).

Forecast

Nadal is in great shape and hard to believe that the 22-year-old Kwon will be able to oppose the eminent Spaniard. For the Korean, this will be the first game of this level. We expect in the upcoming meeting a confident victory for the second racket of the world in two sets.

Our forecast is the victory of Nadal with the handicap (-5.5) of games for a coefficient of 1.85 in BC Pariimatch.