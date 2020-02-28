Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov: live streaming free for the ATP Acapulco

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov. Forecast for the match ATP Acapulco (February 29, 2020)

Rafael Nadal is close to the next finale of his career. On February 29, the Spaniard will play with Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals of the tournament in Acapulco. Will there be problems with the second racket of the world in the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Rafael Nadal

Nadal is confidently moving to the next finale of his career. At the current tournament in Acapulco, the Spaniard shows good tennis – Rafa defeated all his opponents in previous games in two sets.

In the first round, he defeated his compatriot Pablo Anduhar (6-3, 6-2), then beat Miomir Kechmanovich (6-2, 7-5) and the young Korean Kwon Sun (6-2, 6-1).

Grigor Dimitrov

Dimitrov also shows a good game in Acapulco. Moreover, the rivals of the Bulgarian tennis player were very difficult. In the first round of the competition, Grigor defeated Damir Jumhur (6-3, 6-3), in the second – he defeated Adrian Mannarino (6-7, 6-2, 7-6).

For reaching the semifinals, Dimitrov argued with Stan Wavrinka, whom he outplayed in two games (6-4, 6-4). For the entire match, Grigor took the serve of the Swiss tennis player three times and only once lost his own.

Statistics

In personal meetings, Nadal leads with a score of 12-1.

In the last five games, Dimitrov won four victories, Nadal – three.

Forecast

Nadal has a total advantage over Dimitrov in personal meetings. The Spaniard beat his opponent 12 times. Now Rafa is in great shape, he defeated all his previous rivals in the current tournament in Acapulco in two games. We hope that Nadal will not give Dimitrov many chances in the upcoming meeting.

Our forecast is the victory of Nadal with the handicap (-4.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.81 in BC 1xBet.