Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Andujar: live streaming free for ATP Acapulco

Rafael Nadal – Pablo Andujar. Forecast for the match ATP Acapulco (February 26, 2020)

On February 26, at a tournament in Acapulco, Rafael Nadal enters the fray. On this day, he will play his match against Pablo Andujar. What will this meeting be like? – read in our forecast.

Rafael Nadal

A year ago, Nadal unsuccessfully performed in Acapulco. Then he flew out at the stage of the second round, losing to Nick Kirgios. In this draw, the Spaniard begins his journey with the confrontation against Pablo Andujara. Rafa beat this opponent three times, but the last match between them was played in 2014.

The last tournament Nadal played was Australian Open. The representative of Spain failed to overcome the quarterfinal barrier, losing in four games to Dominic Tim.

Pablo Andujar

Andujar was not ready for the new season. The Spaniard is changing coverage, but this does not bring him success yet. Even on his favorite ground, Pablo won only two matches. In Cordoba, he lost to Albert Ramos, and in Rio de Janeiro – Pedro Martinez Portero.

Anduhar played just three matches on hard this year. In all these fights, he was defeated. Moreover, he managed to win only one set. It happened in Adelaide when the Spaniard played with Feliciano Lopez.

Statistics

In full-time meetings, the score is 3-0 in favor of Nadal.

Anduhar has not won hard since last September.

Forecast

Andujar, even on the ground, was not showing his best game. It is unlikely that he will succeed on hard. We offer to pay attention to the first set. Most likely, Nadal will win it with a difference of at least three games. We believe that Pablo will not be able to resist for a long time.

Our forecast is the victory of Nadal in the first set with a handicap (-2.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.55 in BC 1x.