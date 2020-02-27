Rakow Czestochova vs Piast Gliwice: live streaming free for the highest league in Polish

Rakow – Piast Gliwice. Prediction for the match of the championship of Poland (February 28, 2020)

We present our version of the forecast for the Polish championship match, in which Rakow will take Piast Gliwice on February 28. Guests from the fourth place behind only two points. Will they be able to rise higher?

Rakow Czestochova

“Rakuv” did not start the season in the best way, and now it is showing poor results. The team in the league is in 11th place with 29 points in the piggy bank. Wards Marek Papshuna in the past five games have shown vague football. They were able to win two victories, play a draw once and be defeated twice. They distinguished themselves in matches against Tsarskoye Selo (1-0) and Kauno Zhalgiris (2-0).

Filicio Brown is the team’s top scorer, the striker was able to draw five goals in the league.

Piast Gliwice

“Piast Gliwice” shows an excellent game in the current championship. After a successful start to the season, the team was not at a loss and is trying to stay at the highest level. Now the club in the standings is on the sixth line with 37 points in the asset. The past five games of the “blue-red” were pretty successful. They were able to win over Shakhtar (2: 0), Zaglembe (2: 0) and Cracovia (1: 0)

They will not be able to take part in the game Tumoteus Klups and Dominic Stedzhuk because of injuries.

Statistics

“Rakov” in home games scores an average of two goals per match.

Piast Gliwice won the last meeting in person.

“Rakov” over the past three games in their home field in total missed seven goals.

Forecast

Both teams are good in their own way, as the last games have proved to us. Therefore, we offer to play a bet on a large total. Clubs score and miss quite a lot, and the last full-time meeting ended with three goals scored.

