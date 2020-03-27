Rammstein have denied that till Lindemann is sick with coronavirus

The leader of the band Rammstein till Lindemann doesn’t have coronavirus. The information that appeared in the German media, the group denied on its official page in Facebook.

“Yesterday evening till Lindemann was placed in the hospital on the advice of a physician group. He spent the night in intensive care, but was transferred from her when he got better. Tilla test for coronavirus were negative,” – said in the message.

We will remind, today it became known that Covid-19 diagnosed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.