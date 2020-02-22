Random shot Buyalsky and a masterpiece Verbicha helped “Dynamo” put the squeeze “Vorskla”: video goals

On Saturday, February 22, fights in Mariupol and Kiev resumed competitions in the championship of Ukraine on football.

The Championship Of Ukraine. 19-th round

“Dynamo” (Kiev) — “The Vorskla” (Poltava) — 2:1 (Buyalsky, 50, Verbic, 90+1 — Stepanyuk, 63). Youth teams — 3:2.

Dynamo: Bowen, KENDZERA, Popov, Shabanov, Mikolenko, sydorchuk, Verbic, Shepelev (de Pena, 76), buialskyi (Kadiri, 90+3), Duelund (Karavaev, 65), Rusin.

Mariupol — Zorya (Lugansk) — 1:2 (Mishnev, 69 — Perovic, 62, Lednev, 67). Youth teams — 2:0.

Kiev “Dynamo” because of the manifestations of the fans “white-blue” racism during the autumn of UPL match against Shakhtar was punished with one home match in an empty stadium. Therefore, in the match against “Vorskla” in the stands of the capital arena of a name of Valery Lobanovsky was present only children up to 14 years. And for the first time in the history of the national football the official match they were involved in the system videoporama arbitrator VAR.

Alex Mickle, who opposed the command of his teammate Yuriy Maximov, put the “basis,” which was playing at the training camp in Turkey (for example, absence of a form Tsygankova was not among the substitutes, as referred in the “double” Kadar, and also failed the doping test Besedina).

In the first half, the Vice-Champions of Ukraine they were more active, but “Vorskla” we defended well and could even come out ahead when the spot from the vantage point punched directly in Busana. In Kiev also remember the threat of the kicks performed Verbicha and Duelund, as well as assist which “ruined” Mikolenko.

However, already at 50 minutes Dynamo took the lead after a cross-kick from almost the sideline of the field Buyalsky, caught by surprise the young goalkeeper Riznica.

But soon Poltava played: after a canopy from flank an accurate blow to the head was the new “Vorskla”, the ex-forward of “Veres” Stepanych (first goal “Vorskla” in gate “it is white-blue” in 2017!).

Further wards Mickle did everything possible to win, but the guys Maksimova sometimes sharply answered. In the end, the coveted three points for the hosts in injury time brought verbic of Slovenia, who scored a goal against the chic kick. Dinamo with 39 points retained second place in the championship, extending their winning streak in the match with “Vorskla”, by the way, significantly added to the organization, up to seven meetings.

Note that using VAR in the first match of the Premier League referee so never used it.

1:0 Buyalsky (50 min.)

1:1 Stepanyuk (63rd min.)

2:1 Verbic (90+1 mins)

Lugansk “dawn”, fighting for second place (and therefore — for a place in the Champions League qualification), arrived at the game in Azov city without the injured goalkeeper Shevchenko and suspended midfielder of the national team of Ukraine Ivanisin. But with three newcomers-legionaries — Latvian midfielder andrason Ziganism, incidentally, is the nephew of well-known sports journalist Igor Tsiganyk, Montenegrin forward Mikhailo Petrovichem and player of the middle line from Croatia Lovro COCOM (recall the winter Patarag “Dawn”: “Dynamo” has returned from loan Rusina, in “Gum” left Arveladze and Budkovskyy and Mateus, index of urate and Felipe left the team as free agents).

As for the “Mariupol”, which last season beat three times “Dawn” (in the first round of this championship was a draw — 0:0), the command of Alexander Babich during the winter break was replenished with mainly young players of Shakhtar.

The match held on a heavy box (Yes, even in the rain), ended with the victory of “Dawn”. For accurate strikes beginner Luhansk Perovic and leased Dynamo Ledneva, the team were able to answer only goal Mishnev. The first success of “Dawn” in Mariupol 2017!

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 50 points;

2. Dynamo — 39 (19);

3. Zarya — 37 (19);

4. Desna — 33;

5. Oleksandriya — 33;

6. Mariupol — 22 (19);

7. Kolos — 20;

8. “Dnepr-1” — 18;

9. “Olympic” — 18;

10. Lviv — 15;

11. Vorskla — 14 (19);

12. Karpaty — 11.

Scorers: 14 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 10 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 9 — Alexander Filippov (Desna); 8 — Artem biesiedin (“Dynamo”), Marlos (Shakhtar); 7 — taison (Shakhtar), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov, Benjamin of Verbic (both — Dynamo); 5 — Nazar Rusin, Carlos de Pena (both “Dynamo”), Vladlen Yurchenko (“dawn”), Kirill Kovalets (Alexandria), Eugene Nazarene (Karpaty).

Sunday, February 23, in the framework of the 19th round of the Premier League will play: “Karpaty” — “Dnepr-1”, “Alexandria” — “ear”, “Shakhtar” — “Desna” and “Olimpik” — “the lions”.

