Rangers vs Hamilton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

The Rangers vs Hamilton. Forecast for the match of the championship of Scotland (March 4, 2020)

The Rangers will fight Hamilton on March 4 at home. The hosts have won four times in a row in person meetings. Will guests be able to avenge past games?

Rangers

“Rangers” in the current season pleases their fans with victories and high results. The team, as it began the season perfectly, continues to hold the bar. The club is now in the table in second place with 64 points in the asset. He broke away from his pursuers well, so he can calm down. In the Europa League, “Jersey” reached the 1/8 finals thanks to the victory over the “Braga” (4: 2)

Philip Elander will not be able to take part in the match due to injury.

Hamilton

Hamilton looks terrible in the current championship. The team does not show absolutely nothing. The club is located in the relegation zone, namely in 11th place with 21 points in the asset. In the Scottish Cup, the “red and white” reached the 1/8 finals and lost with the defeat (1: 4) of the Rangers. The team of Brian Rice plays poorly at home, for five consecutive games he can’t get the better of his rivals.

In the infirmary are Andy Dales, Brian Easton, Ryan Fulton, George Oakle and Mikel Miller .

Statistics

The Rangers wins four games in a row in face-to-face meetings.

Hamilton cannot win for eight games.

The Rangers lost one of their last five matches.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the hosts are the clear favorites, they have been showing an impeccable game recently, and even key players who are able to turn the outcome of the meeting will not be able to play with the opponent. Guests are a class below the opponent. As a result, we are expected to win the Rangers, on which we offer a bet.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-2.5) on the Rangers for 1.95 in BC Leon.