Raphael caused a scandal in Italy

Italy turned the scandal around the paintings of Raphael’s “Portrait of Leo X with cardinals Giulio de Medici and Luigi Rossi.”

The scientific Committee of the Florentine Uffizi Gallery in full force resigned because of the decision to take the masterpiece to the exhibition in Rome dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the death of the artist. Experts said that in December 2019, the painting was included in a list of 24 works of art that can’t leave the Uffizi because of their condition. “The decision to disregard our opinion, which were formed during the many months of work on a list that negates the very existence of our Committee”, — quotes an open letter from critics of the resignation , RIA “Novosti”.

In turn, Director of the Uffizi Eike Schmidt notes that the portrait was specially restored in the eve of the anniversary, is in excellent condition and can postpone the trip to Rome.

The anniversary exhibition will open on 5 March in the Roman gallery “Scuderie del Quirinale”.