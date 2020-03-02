Rapper Lil Uzi Vert presented a new song That Way

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Рэпер Lil Uzi Vert презентовал новую песню That Way

Saimir woods, better known as American hip-hop artist and songwriter, Lil Uzi Vert, presented a new song That Way.

In the single musician talks about how cool it is and what kind of women he was.

The second Studio album by Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake – due out this year, but the exact date yet.

Note that fans and music magazines did you notice the resemblance with the hit song, 1999 Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way.

As previously reported, the Ukrainian metal band Jinjer submitted a video for the song Retrospection, dedicated to parents.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article