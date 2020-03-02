Rapper Serega accused of kidnapping children

Ex-wife of rapper Seregi, said earlier about the desire to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, Pauline Ololo was shocked by a Frank recognition. She said that Sergei Parkhomenko took her sons and took away in an unknown direction. Supposedly for six months Polina is not able to communicate with the boys, can’t hear or see them. To return sons ex-wife for earrings, and their relationship was not formalized, appealed to the media and the lawyers. She also made a statement on his page on Instagram.

“My only sons mark and Plato was taken away from me by their father, Sergei Parkhomenko, who is currently impedes our meetings and any contact. In recent years, many of you have seen the program and interview where he heroically tells how to educate one’s children. I want to DENY this information and say that it is a LIE, because children are a big part of your life, and you can say all lived with me”, wrote Pauline.

She says that children are free to communicate with his father, he took them on vacation. But in recent times have not returned, “manipulation” took them for a year. And now, allegedly took the boys to an unknown destination. Polina also claims that the father is not enough looking after the sons, it happens with them is cruel, and sometimes leaves them alone.

“During the time spent with him for the last months, the situation worsened, the children cried, missed, wanted to go home, but at the same time was afraid of her father. Subjected to harsh punishment, stood on buckwheat, humiliated in public places (all of which I write the words of the children). The mental state of my younger son worse, he was prone to tantrums. During this time children could be left alone in the house closed at night or on the weekends. What is appalling to think what kind of situation can happen. The eldest son was feeding medium, as in the 9 years he was unsuitable for cooking. Hygiene children are also looking very bad, as there is no proper care for them”, — says Polina.

She is concerned that cannot communicate with the boys. Says their phone has deleted her contacts. Pauline says that her lawyers found out that 1 Feb demi Lovato allegedly took the kids to the Crimea. More information about the location of the children at Pauline’s supposedly there.

“01.02 children have crossed the border of the Crimea with the Kherson car registration, then their fate is unknown! On this occasion, already prepares the statement in law enforcement bodies, as well as preparing documents for submission to court”, — admitted ex-wife earrings. By the way, she did not specify, determined by the court whether the place of residence of the children.

Pauline also through the social network turned to Sergei and promises that he would fight for the children “until the last breath.” Polina and Sergey broke up for five years. The woman also brings up youngest daughter.

Its position Serge until voiced. He does not comment about the scandal. . The woman also said, allegedly, the TV host has threatened to take the children.

