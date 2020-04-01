Raptoon password Booba, NLP and Aya Nakamura mode cartoons on Instagram

Share on Facebook

Two students of Paris have decided to launch Raptoon. An account Insta that mixes the sounds of Booba, NLP, … with scenes of cartoons.

In the videos of the account Insta Raptoon, Nekfeu became the famous tramp from Disney. The ex of Johnny Depp, meanwhile, gives the reply to the rapper through the features of the famous cocker bourgeois.

Another video. To seduce the mother of Marie, Thomas O’malley did not hesitate to him sing the Jul. And finally, Olaf raps with brio and an air of Booba ! Worlds different, who have never had to meet.

But it was without counting on the universe created by Gregory and Emil. These two students of Paris have taken the idea to mix cartoons and music with the goal of making funny videos.

Interviewed by le Parisien, the young artists have revealed the secret to the success of Raptoon. And according to the elder of the duo, ” these are short videos made with sequences of animated cartoons, set on the choruses of rap that we love. “

“We don’t have a clear purpose at hand make laugh with our friends. The artists that we pick up in our clips are those that are listening. “Said then the creators of Raptoon before continuing.

“It is the difference between the words of the rap and the images of the cartoons that we have fun. “A funny project that brings together, then, more than 2000 fans. And this for 33 posts !

Also, the videos seem to appeal a great deal. In fact, they are generally seen by more than 3000 people each time.

Launched on December 15, 2019, the account Insta Raptoon should then continue its activity during the crisis. In fact, the youth broadcast 2 videos per week ! Matter to follow therefore…