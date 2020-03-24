Rating Hollywood movies with the greatest number of swear words

The Network released a ranking of Hollywood movies with the greatest number of swear words.

So, topped the list of film Director Martin Scorsese, “the Wolf of wall street” 2013. In the picture, in which the main role was played by Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio counted 715 swear words. It is reported Buzz Bingo.

Second place went to crime tape “Rough jewels” with Adam Sandler. In the Thriller, which was released in 2019, has found 646 mats. In the third stage 606 with obscene words turned out to be another work Scorsese – “Casino” in 1995, where the main role was played by Robert De Niro.

Also in the top 10 included the films “Jay and Silent Bob strike back” (509 words), “Rage” (489 mats), “voice of the streets” (468 expletives), “summer of Sam” (467 words), “do Not swallow” (432 curses), “reservoir dogs” (418 mats) and the animated film “Beavis and butt-head do America” in which he counted 414 obscene expressions.