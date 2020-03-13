Razumkov denied access to journalists in Parliament

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov due to the introduction in Ukraine of quarantine has restricted access to the Parliament building to everyone except MPs and assistants.

Razumkov signed a decree “On additional measures for the prevention of acute respiratory disease.” According to the document, it requires:

Temporarily, until April 3, 2020, restrict access to all buildings of the Parliament, except deputies, staff, assistants-consultants of people’s deputies. The chairmen of the committees, temporary special commissions, temporary commissions of inquiry to hold sessions of these bodies of the Parliament solely in administrative buildings of Parliament. To establish that officials, scientists, experts, practitioners or members of the public invited to the meetings of the committees of the Rada, special temporary commissions and temporary commissions of inquiry, and participate in such meetings by videoconference, without admission to the premises of Parliament. The chairmen of the committees to organize the implementation of measures for the preparation of the hearings in the committees subject to this order, and, if necessary, to prepare proposals to clarify the dates of holding parliamentary hearings in the Verkhovna Rada. To continue processing, a written or electronic appeals of citizens, suspending until April 3, the personal reception of citizens by deputies in the administrative buildings of the Parliament. To cancel for the period until April 3, duty travel within Ukraine employees Happy. MPs to carry out the quarantine period, international contacts with the help of electronic means of communication. To recommend MPs to limit the number of public meetings with a large number of citizens. To parasite presence in Parliament journalists exclusively in the press center on the third floor of Parliament building.

Razumkov he will monitor the implementation of this order.