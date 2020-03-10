RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming free

RB Leipzig – Tottenham Hotspur: where to watch the match

Where and when will the return match of the Champions League 1/8 finals begin

“RB Leipzig” expects to visit “Tottenham” in the second leg of the 1/8 Champions League. According to the forecast of the bookmakers , the favorite of the match is the German club.

March 10 22:00

Leipzig, stadium “RB Arena”

In the first match, Tottenham lost to Leipzig dry, but will the Spurs be able to prove themselves in Germany?

“Leipzig” has a great season – the team of Julian Nagelsmann, despite several mistakes in recent matches, still claims to be gold in the Bundesliga, in the Champions League has every chance to break into the quarterfinals. In London, the bulls managed to beat Tottenham with a score of 1: 0, but the final result did not reflect the course of the match, in which the Germans were much more powerful.

“Tottenham Hotspur” fails the season, and Jose Mourinho is not able to establish stability – in the Premier League “spurs” are only eighths in the table so far. Tottenham still has the strength to compete for fourth place, but seven points behind Chelsea make this task incredibly difficult, especially considering the terrible form of the team in the last month.

After losing dry in their field, Tottenham will have to open up today and give the attack maximum attention, most likely the guests will do it from the first minutes. “Leipzig”, in turn, will also not play purely not keeping the score, in the attack the “bulls” are powerful and able to create a lot of problems for the opponent, so it makes sense to wait for goals in the first half.

The match, which will determine the participant in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, will be held on Tuesday, March 10, in Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena stadium. Live game “Leipzig” – “Tottenham Hotspur” will show the TV channel “Football 2”. The starting whistle of the meeting will sound at 22:00 Kiev time.

Meeting Statistics

The teams met each other only once – in the first match of the current stage. In London, with a minimum score of 0: 1, the bulls won , the only goal was scored by Werner from the penalty spot.

Shrops are the finalists of last year’s Champions League draw , but for the German club this is their debut entry into the playoffs of the tournament.

“Tottenham Hotspur” took second place in the group, beating “Olympiacos” and “Red Star”, but passing ahead of “Bavaria”. “Leipzig” won the group, leaving behind “Lyon”, “Benfica” and “Zenith”.