Read my lips: talking about the princes Harry and William during their last time working together…

Britain continues to discuss the latest official release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as members of the Royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on 9 March attended the service in honor of the Commonwealth of Nations at Westminster Abbey, at the end of the month will completely relinquish the Royal authority formally refuses to use titles of Their Highnesses.

Special attention of the public called the meeting Harry and Megan with Prince William and Kate Middleton — amid rumours that two pairs have not getting along. Journalists drew attention to the fact that the princes and their wives only briefly said Hello. All the rest of the Cambridge and Sesexy did not communicate with each other. The situation is somewhat saved the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth Prince Edward, who along with his wife Sophie sat in the second row next to Harry and Megan. He kindly communicated with both pairs, showing the true talent of the diplomat.

Meanwhile, experts managed to lip-read some replica princes. According to the publication the Daily Telegraph, a specialist in this issue Camilla Tomini says Harry, after exchanging greetings with the elder brother turned to Megan with the words: “He literally told me: “hi, Harry.” And that’s all. He didn’t say anything more.”

And when William took his seat, he told his wife Kate: “All that glad-handing is a strange thing. Then we have to apply the gel on your hands,” apparently referring to the possibility of Contracting coronavirus. By the way, the father of William and Harry, Prince Charles hands this time nobody shook, limited to the greeting in the style of an Indian Namaste — a slight bow with a compound of the palms in front of him.

The lack of warmth in the relationship between the brothers was sharply evident. On a weak smile, Harry William did not answer. They did not speak and avoided even looking at each other. Healthy, Megan Kate smiled and lightly waved her hand, saying: “hi!”. The face Harry at the sight of the daughter-in-law (with whom he was formerly close) appeared, according to experts, genuinely friendly expression. However, Kate, following the example of William, virtually ignored relatives, pointedly absorbed in conversation with her husband.

In addition, experts in sign language say that Prince Harry throughout the event, obviously felt uncomfortable. Most of the time he was pensive, sad and gloomy, clearly distracted by thoughts from the Church service. At the same time Megan showed opposite emotions, showing confidence in themselves and Lucas happiness. Independent of Palace life in Canada was happy, and she waits for it with anticipation — unlike her husband, who may not be confident in your choice.





We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter