Reading vs Wigan: live streaming free for the English Championship

Reading – Wigan. Forecast for the match of the English Championship (February 26, 2020)

In the forecast for the match of the 35th round of the Championship “Reading” – “Wigan”, which will be held on February 26, we evaluated the last performances of the teams and made a bet on this match.

Reading

Having issued a four-match winning streak for the Christmas holidays, Reading secured a fairly comfortable existence in the middle of the table. Although before that, the Royals were near the departure zone.

“Reading” is suitable for this match with only one victory in the last nine matches of the Championship. In five past meetings, Mark Bowen’s wards defeated Sheffield Wensday (3: 0), tied with Hull (1: 1) and Cardiff (1: 1), and lost to West Bromwich (1: 2) and Leeds (0: 1).

Reading also made it to the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup, where it will play against Sheffield United.

Wigan

Having successfully survived the previous season, the Latics are now trying to repeat this achievement for the second time in a row. It turns out, as we see, that Paul Cook’s team is so-so. “Wigan” is the 22nd, but behind the saving 21st line by only two points.

Added “Latiks” just in recent meetings. In the last six matches , Wigan earned 11 points. Cook wards beat Sheffield Wensday (2: 1), Leeds (1: 0), Millwall (1: 0), tied with Middlesbrough (2: 2) and Cardiff (2: 2 ), but lost to Preston (1: 2).

Statistics

In seven of the ten previous matches of Reading in the Championship, the bet “total less than 2.5” was played.

” Wigan” lost only one of their last six away games in the league.

Wigan cannot beat Reading for five straight meetings.

In the first round of this championship “Latex” at home lost to “Royals” (1: 3).

Forecast

Undoubtedly, “Wigan” in recent meetings has seriously added. “Latiks” play on equal terms with the middle peasants of the championship. “Reading” in the Championship cannot win four matches in a row at home. The bet “both will score” looks good. “Wigan” is often distinguished at a party, and the defense at “Latex” is one of the worst in the league.

Our forecast – both will score for 1.88 in 1x BC