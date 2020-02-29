“Real” — “Barcelona”: online broadcast of the match championship of Spain

On the first day of spring, Sunday, March 1, at Madrid’s famous arena “Santiago Bernabeu” in the framework of the 26th round of the championship of Spain will take place superbeta the most titled clubs in the country “real” — “Barcelona” (starts at 22:00).

Guests from Wuhan on the “Bernabeu”

The leadership of La Liga and the bosses of real Madrid invited to the “El Clasico” Chinese football club “Wuhan of Jour”, according to AS.

“Wuhan, Joar” have held training camp in Spain and now can not return home, since it is based in Wuhan city — the outbreak of coronavirus. On Saturday, the Chinese players will visit the office La Liga on Sunday will visit the match, and on Monday the Director “real” Emilio butragueño will hold their tour of the Madrid stadium.

Two points for the lag

Before an internal duel on “Santiago Bernabeu” the main contenders for the title in La Liga have switched places atop the standings. After the defeat of the Royal club on the field of Levante (0:1) and the victory of “Barcelona” on the “Eibar” (5:0 with four goals from Lionel Messi!) the Catalans ahead of the capital club two points.

In the match with “Eibar” Lionel Messi four times struck gate of the rival

Staffing situation

The coaching staff of real Madrid in the upcoming game will not be able to rely on a “conductor” of Eden hazard, permanently incapacitated due to a fracture of the fibula. But the real Madrid striker Rodrigo is not ready to match their own stupidity. 19-year-old Brazilian, for whom the Royal club paid Santos € 45 million, earned a sending off in the match for the youth team during the… celebrating the goal (the disqualification applies to the main tournament). Real Madrid had filed an appeal, but was refused.

As for the “Barcelona”, then, in addition to the long staying in the infirmary, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, the team due to injury will not help midfielder Sergi Roberto.

Last summer real Madrid paid Chelsea for Belgian Eden hazard 100 million euros

Referee — Antonio Mateu Laos

To work on the “Santiago Bernabeu” the Spanish Federation has entrusted to the experienced FIFA referee from Valencia 42-year-old Antonio Mateu Laos, which will be judged face-to-face duel opponents for the fifth time.

But “real”, also concluding the meeting with ten men, in front of their fans conceded “Manchester city” (1:2). By the way, one of the most attentive spectators on tribunes “Santiago Bernabeu” was the coach of the “Barcelona” kike of Setian and his assistant Eder Sarabia.

Last Wednesday, real Madrid lost at their home stadium “Manchester city”

Real Madrid do not beat Barça in the championship from 2016

Over 118 years of confrontation between real Madrid and Barcelona met each other 276 times (including friendlies): 115 victories for the Catalans, 99 — Madrid has still 62 match ended in a draw (goal difference — 482:446 in favor of Barca). By the way, in December 2019, the rivals for the first time in 17 years, finished the duel in the Liga in a goalless draw.

In General, real Madrid can not beat Barcelona in their last seven matches in all competitions, the Last success of Madrid dated August 2017, when “cream” was stronger in both matches for the Supercup of Spain. In the championship did Messi and company are not inferior to principled opponent from April 2016.

The match real Madrid and Barcelona in 1929. Anything can happen…

Arena “Santiago Bernabeu”

Duel “real” and “Barcelona” will take one of the most famous sports arenas in the world — the stadium “Santiago Bernabeu”, containing 81 044 fan.

Arena, built in 1947, bears the name of the real Madrid President Santiago bernabéu, in whose reign the club won six European Cup and numerous domestic trophies.

Over the years the stadium on four occasions hosted the finals of the Champions Cup (real Madrid — Fiorentina 2:0 in 1957, AC Milan — Ajax 4-1 in 1969, “Nottingham forest” — “Hamburg” — 1:0 in 1980 and “Bavaria” — “inter” — 0:2 in 2010), twice — finals of the UEFA Cup (real Madrid — Videoton” – 1:0 in 1985, and “real” — “Cologne” — 5:1 in 1986), as well as the decisive matches of the European Championships (Spain — Soviet Union in 1964, 2:1) and peace (Italy — Germany in 1982 — 3:1).

Famous arena “Santiago Bernabeu”

