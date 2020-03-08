Real Betis vs Real Madrid: live streaming free for the Spanish La Liga

In the final match of the 27th round of the Spanish Examples Betis will play with Real Madrid on March 8 – we made a forecast.

Real Betis

“White-green” this season is far from European cup ambitions. The main task for the team is not to allow itself to be drawn into the struggle for survival, with which it has been successfully coping. Before the upcoming matches , Betis was ranked 14th in eight points from the relegation zone.

It should be noted that in the last rounds, “cucumbers” did not often please their audience with victories. In the Example, they have not won six matches in a row, and in the last ten they managed to beat only Real Sociedad (3-0). Just achieved success in their native arena. After that success, they already lost to Barcelona (2: 3) and scored a shootout with Mallorca (3: 3).

The Betis infirmary is empty. Probably miss the match Juanmi.

Real Madrid

The “Royal Club” in the past round regained its leadership in the standings. And he beat no one, but the main and irreconcilable competitor of Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu with a score of 2: 0. With this victory, Real Madrid interrupted an unsuccessful series of three matches in a row, during which Madrid first tied with Celta (2: 2), and then lost to Levante (0: 1) and Manchester City (1: 2 )

In the championship standings wards Zinedine Zidane in first place, but only one point ahead of Barcelona.

The main defender Daniel Carvajal, who in the infirmary has joined Isco, Eden Azar, Nacho and Marco Asensio, will definitely miss the match.

Statistics

In the last eight home games, Betis played a forecast of “total over 2.5.”

Betis lost at home only three of 12 previous home bouts.

Real Madrid lost only one of their last eight matches in the league away.

Betting on “Real” with a handicap (-1.5) played only in three of 11 previous guest matches.

Real Madrid beat Betis away in four of their last five duels.

In four previous full-time matches in Seville, both teams scored.

Forecast

“Betis” in the current championship scored in every home game. Even the leaders here had a hard time. Only Sevilla (1: 2), Atlético (1: 2) and Barcelona (2: 3) lost in their last 12 matches. Home matches with Real Madrid are also very productive for Cucumbers, although winning is very rare.

Our forecast – Real Madrid will not lose + both will score for 1.97 in 1x BC