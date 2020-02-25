Real Madrid — Manchester city online stream of Champions League match

Wednesday, February 26, at 81-thousand arena “Santiago Bernabeu” will be the first match of 1/8 final of the Champions League, which will battle 13-time trophy winner of the Spanish “real” and the champion of England “Manchester city” (beginning at 22:00).

Judges from Italy

To work on the match in the Spanish capital will be the referees from Italy, headed by 44-year-old FIFA referee Daniele Orsato. In previous years, the judge double-crossed with Spanish and English clubs. He judged the meeting real Madrid — Malmo is 8:0 in 2015 and Galatasaray — real Madrid — 0:1 in 2019, and fights side — MS — 0:5 in 2016 and MS — Lyon — 1:2 in 2018.

44-year-old referee from Italy Daniele Orsato

“Real” and “Teams” in their respective leagues

Last weekend the guys of Zidane within La Liga lost to Levante (0:1), having the first four months of defeat in the tournament. Before the battle with “Barcelona” (March 1 on “Santiago Bernabeu”) “real” missed the Catalans into first place in the tournament table of the championship of Spain (two points for the lag).

Manchester city before a visit to the capital of Spain won in the away match of the Premier League Leicester — 1:0 (Gabriel BOM Jesus, 80). This success has allowed Guardiola’s team, two seasons removed from European competition, to gain a foothold in second place in the championship table England (7 points of advantage over the “Lester” and 22 points behind Liverpool).

Sad memories

Both teams last draw of the Champions League are not the most pleasant of memories. And it’s not even that “real” has stopped struggle in the 1/8 finals, while city reached the quarter-finals. The nuance is like real Madrid and Manchester United said goodbye in the spring of 2019 Champions League.

Royal club after victory over Ajax in Amsterdam (2:1) disgraced themselves in the second leg in Madrid (1:4). But the guys Guardiola after the fiasco on the field, Tottenham (0:1) took the revenge from his opponent in the “Etihad” (4:3), but lost to the team Pocettino to the semi-finals on goals scored in a foreign field. While in the last seconds of the second leg, city have scored the fifth ball, but messed up VAR.

The match of “MS” — “Tottenham” — 4:3

Background

