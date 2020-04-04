Real Madriz U20 vs Managua U20 live streaming free: preview, betting odds

Real Madriz U20 vs Managua U20 live streaming free

Real Madriz U20 – Managua U20. Forecast (kf. 2.40) for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (April 4, 2020)

We offer our forecast option for the Nicaraguan championship match, in which on April 4 Real Madrid U20 will receive Managua U20. Will the hosts be able to resist the leader of the championship? – the answer is in our material.

Real Madriz U20

Real Madriz got 17 points for 13 rounds of the current season and has the opportunity to cling to Klausura’s playoffs. In total, “ Los Mangenes ” has four victories and five world ones, while the distance to the second place of the hosts is separated by a distance of five points.

Three games in a row “whites” do not know defeat, and in the last duel they parted with the world “Las Sabanas” (1: 1).

“Managua U20”

Managua is confidently heading towards victory in the tournament and today it is very difficult to assume that someone will be able to enter the fight for first place.

The “ blue-yellow ” asset has 11 out of 13 possible victories, and in the last game on their field they beat Real Esteli (2: 1).

Statistics and personal meetings

Real Madris did not lose five games in a row on their field

Managua have won 5 of their last 7 away matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Managua (2: 1)

Forecast

The first full-time duel this year for the hosts was unsuccessful, and today the guests have a chic margin of safety. We assume that Real Madrid will be able to get points that are important to itself and, at least, will not lose.

Our forecast – “Real Madris” will not lose and we bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 2.40