Real Madriz vs Deportivo Ocotal live streaming free for the Liga Primera de Nicaragua

Real Madriz vs Deportivo Ocotal. Forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (March 29, 2020)

We offer our version of the forecast for the match “Real Madris” – “Ocotal”, which will be held on March 28. Last full-time meeting ended with a victory for the hosts. Will guests be able to avenge the previous match?

Real Madriz

“Real Madris” in the Klausur league started not in the best way, compared to Apertura. The team in 11 rounds managed to win only three victories, play a draw once and suffer seven defeats. And this led her to eighth place with ten points in the piggy bank. The last five rounds for the club were terrible. He was able to win only one victory, play a draw once and be defeated three times. Distinguished “red-white-feulette” in the match against “Jalapa” (1: 0).

Ulises Rayo is in the top 10 league scorers, he has four goals.

Deportivo Ocotal

“Ocotal”, which is in the League of Apertura, that in Klausur performs terribly. The team last year took the eighth line with 21 points scored. Now in Klausur, she takes the line below, namely in ninth place with nine points in the asset. The club held 11 games in the league, and we can see how difficult it is for them to win, of which there are only two. He distinguished himself in matches against Managua (3: 1) and Chinandega (1: 0).

Erwin Agirecce scored one goal.

Statistics

Real Madrid lost three out of five matches.

Ocotal won one of five past meetings.

Real Madrid won the last meeting in person.

Forecast

In this game it is difficult to say who will take three points. After all, these three points to both rivals are needed like air. When winning, one team can break away from the other. We believe that the home team can prevail, in such meetings the factor of the home stadium is important.

Our forecast is the victory of Real Madrid for 2.13 in BC Marathon.