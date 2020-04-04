Real Madriz vs Managua FC live streaming free: preview, prediction

Real Madriz vs Managua FC live streaming free

Real Madrid – Managua. Forecast for the Championship of Nicaragua (April 5, 2020)

In the 14th round of the Nicaraguan championship, the match “Real Madris” – “Managua” will take place, a forecast for which we propose further.

Real Madriz

After two consecutive victories in his native arena over “Jalapa” (1: 0) and “Okutal” (2: 0), in the last round “Real Madris” interrupted the winning move with a defeat from the outsider “Las Sabanas” (1: 2). In general, away matches have always not been a strong point of the future hosts of the match. Just in the native camps, the team basically replenishes its spectacle luggage. Ten of 13 points in the current championship, “Real Madris” got it in home games.

At the moment, the team is in eighth place, ahead of the outsider duo by four points.

Managua

The club from the capital of Nicaragua is currently one of the main contenders for the “gold” championship medals. The team takes the first place, ahead of the main competitors “Real Esteli” and “Diriangen” by only two points.

At the moment, the win-win Managua series has seven games in a row, five of which ended in victories.

Statistics

In six of eight home games , Real Madrid played a forecast of “total less than 2.5”.

Real Madrid lost four of their eight home games in the league at home.

In five of the eight away games , Managua played the bet “total less than 2.5”.

Managua beat Real Madrid in five of their last six in-person matches.

In five of the last six face-to-face matches of the opponents, the forecast was “total over 3.5”.

Forecast

In general , Managua is now an order of magnitude stronger than the future hosts of the match. The team does not have the right to make mistakes in such matches, but in general they beat Real Madrid with no problems in recent matches. Moreover, in five of the last six matches Managua won at least two goals.

Our forecast is the victory of Managua with handicap (-1) for 2.05 in BC 1x.