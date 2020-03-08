Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao: live streaming free for theSpanish La Liga

Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (March 8, 2020)

In the forecast for the match “Valladolid” – “Athletic”, which will be held on March 8, we evaluated the latest performances of the teams and picked the best bet for this match.

Valladolid

Valladolid is one of the three most dull teams in the championship. The first place in this dishonorable rating is, by the way, Athletic. Valladolid scored 22 goals in the current championship. Only Leganes has fewer.

In the five previous matches of La Liga, the “white-purple” earned seven points, beating Mallorca (1: 0), Espanyol (2: 1), tied with Villarreal (1: 1), and losing to Granada “(1: 2) and Real Sociedadu” (0: 1). By the way, before the victory over Mallorca Valladolid could not win nine games in a row in Example. Sergio Gonzalez wards played just when they began to face a flight.

Valladolid performs poorly in its field. “White-violet” earned 16 points at home, taking 18th place in this indicator. At the same time, seven of 12 home matches wards Sergio Gonzalez tied. In the five previous meetings on his field, Valladolid parted ways with Valencia (1: 1), Leganes (2: 2) and Villarreal (1: 1), and Hispaniol (2: 1) won. but lost to Real Madrid (0: 1).

Losses at Valladolid are two. Sergi Guardiola’s top scorer was disqualified for this match and defender Antonito was injured.

Athletic B

After a long series of setbacks in La Liga, the Athletic has finally received occasion for joy over the past seven days. First, the Basques interrupted their ten-match losing streak in the championship, beating Villarreal (1-0), and on Thursday, the wards of Gaiski Garitano achieved a suitable result in the Spanish Cup, reaching the final.

However, Athletics statistics in recent meetings look awful. The Basques lost four of their previous five matches in La Liga, losing to Alaves (1: 2), Osasuna (0: 1), Real Sociedadu (1: 2) and Getafe (0: 2). “Athletic” has long been not fighting for getting into European competition, behind the seventh “Valencia” by eight points.

The unbeaten guest series Athletics is still relevant. She makes six fights. In these meetings, the Basques lost to Real Sociedad (1: 2), Alaves (1: 2), Betis (2: 3), and in a draw they played with Real Madrid (0: 0), Sevilla ( 1: 1) and Hispaniol (1: 1).

Garitano’s team is in tenth place.

In addition to injured Oscar De Marcos and Asier Villalibre, the main losses of Athletics are disqualified defenders Ander Kapa and Unai Nunez.

Statistics

Valladolid won only two of the 14 previous matches in La Liga.

The bet “total less than 2.5” played in seven of the ten past matches of “Valladolid” in Example.

Athletic has won only one of the last 11 meetings in the championship.

The unbeaten La Liga Basque guest streak has reached six fights.

Bet “both will score” played in all four last away meetings of “Athletics” in the championship.

After returning to La Liga, “Valladolid” “Athletics” has not yet lost.

In the first round of this championship the teams drew (1: 1).

In all the last three face-to-face meetings between Athletics and Valladolid, the bet was “total less than 2.5”.

Forecast

According to statistics, this will be a rather dull match with a small number of goals scored. Both clubs can win, bookmakers have set almost the same odds on team wins. You can bet here on not losing the hosts. Still , Athletic won only one of the 15 previous guest matches in the Example, and the Pusela infrequently lost at home.

Our forecast – Valladolid will not lose + total less than 2.5 for 1.92 in 1x BC