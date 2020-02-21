Really old: a recent photo of Putin caused a stir in the network

The permanent President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin looks very bad. The master of the Kremlin without retouching and photoshop is very different from those that puts his Administration on the official website.

It is possible that rumors about Putin’s disease, which periodically excite the world, not groundless.

See also: Protect against “people of love”: in St. Petersburg to visit Putin erected a wall of bulletproof glass

Social networks are seen caused quite a stir — from versions “is a double” before requests “to quickly see the ballet “Swan lake”.

Here are a few comments.

“Kobzon was already sick of soup to warm up…”

“When already???”

“This is without Botox Akis of old…”

“Kobzon vzhe of about!!!

“And it is the alpha male? A very old man.”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter