Realme decided to conquer the Ukrainian market of smartphones

Air Buds headphones realme. Photo: press service

Wednesday, March 4, in the educational space “Rehab” the presentation of Chinese companies Realme.

According to the head of marketing Department Realme in Ukraine Genie Xu, Chinese brand was founded in may 2018, and during this time received the status of the fastest growing companies in the global smartphone market.

Gadgets Realme are represented in more than 65 thousand stores in 27 countries around the world.

Ukraine will be represented by four models of the brand. Realme is a C2 for the price of 2 799 UAH, smartphone realme 5 Pro versions: 8/128 GB at the price of 4999 UAH realme XT for 7499 UAH, which will feature quadricamere module on a 64 MP, as well as the flagship realme X2 Pro.

realme XT. Photo: press service

realme X2 Pro. Photo: press service

realme 5 Pro. Photo: press service

realme C2. Photo: press service

In addition to smartphones at the event and presented two models of headphones.

Realme Buds Wireless — wireless sport headphone, where “plugs” are connected by wire.

Realme Buds Wireless. Photo: press service

Realme Air Buds — wireless headphones trend categories where ear are not connected by a wire, and is used for storage special compact box, where you have headphones and are recharged.

realme Buds Air. Photo: press service

Also in 2020, the company plans to expand its product range in the market of smart-watches and smart-TVs.