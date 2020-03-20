Recently, the native odours of the house and the woman added more and the aroma of little girl, — Kirill kyaro

On ICTV channel started its fourth season of one of the most successful Ukrainian TV series “the Sniffer”. The main character — a detective who has a hypersensitive sense of smell, which helps him to unravel the most complex cases. The first season of the project was shot in 2013, becoming the leader among the detective series.

All four seasons on the painting works Director Artem Litvinenko. The shooting took place in Kiev and Estonia. The main role of the Sniffer — played Estonian actor Kirill kyaro. Cyril admits that his character has brought him popularity. And for seven years of work on seasons of “the Sniffer”, he himself became something similar to your character.

“I would like to have the same discipline as the Sniffer”

— The sniffer is called one of the most mysterious serial characters. You look like him?

— Actually, I’m the complete opposite of the Nose. In dealing with people it is quite a loner, and I love company. But something still binds. As it is, with every season I grow up, so become more closed and self-absorbed. I would like to be more organized and to have the same discipline as the Sniffer. As I play this role, sprout it, add some features, just the same as he gives me his. Recently I began to notice that he became more pedantic and neat.

For many years the work has been something that irritates you in the character?

— Know four seasons, I stick with my hero and loved it. But before much of it was annoying: self-centeredness, unwillingness to see and understand people. But the Sniffer was always surrounded by wonderful people who positively influenced him, and he worked on them. Therefore, with each season becoming more human, more forgiving friends, is compromise. In General, is beginning to realize that we should not require people too much, since he is not perfect. Therefore, in the fourth season is already matured, less categorical Sniffer.

— What is the time of the shooting was the most difficult for you?

In one of the episodes of the new season over the Sniffer will experiment, testing its shocks. I, of course, the current can not beat, and I don’t really know what it feels like. On the set there was a special machine that only created tension. So I had to portray the pain and it is very difficult. When I stuck my fingers in the socket, and to play emotions from the discharge, was trying to remember those feelings. In General, he fantasized.

— Do you have a favorite season?

— Like the first season, because then it was just beginning. By and large, I like it all series. And how the writers developed the character of the Sniffer in the second part of the second season. The sniffer knew that never makes mistakes, but he always didn’t believe around, his assumptions seemed all absurd. It got to the point that he was beginning to doubt his ability.

In the second season the plot is constructed so that each episode another thing, situation, dive into yourself and find something new in yourself. This structure worked very well, but in the third and fourth seasons in the spotlight — Sniffer relationships with friends and women. No one doubts his assumptions, releases in his gift.

So I think that the Sniffer must be placed in an environment in which he must lose himself and each series to question their abilities. So to speak, to fall to the bottom, and then to prove that he is really cool, and to rise even higher. If they make a next season, I intend to insist on this state of Affairs.

“Too much connects me with the series”

— Then, hero, you still not tired?

— Maybe there was a time when fed up with the series, but we have such a close-knit team that we already call ourselves family. Everyone loves the project — from General producer to the illuminator, few people go to another show. Life is certainly unpredictable. Even if someone turns on another project always comes back to us. And it’s worth it. And the hero is much more to uncover. I’m sure of it.

You know, like all successful series, there is a risk that will cease to exist. All depends on the imagination of writers or willpower those who decide to complete the project.

— It sure won’t be you.

— Definitely. Too much connects me with the series. Even the memories. I still remember the episode of the second series of the first season, when after a chase for the killer Sniffer met him nose to nose. And now we send each other with pistols, and both don’t know to shoot or not. I don’t know how to use a gun, and the killer sees it, he’s a Pro. I just don’t know how, but don’t want to shoot. I was plagued by doubt. The tension in that moment you will remember for a long time. Although we had not yet fully immersed in the process, only feels right character, I think it is in these scenes correctly caught the style of the images.

Sniffer (Kirill kyaro) is never wrong. Frame from the show

— Sniffer is a fairly restrained manner of dress. You and him are like this?

— Starting the show, costume designers have long thought the style of the Sniffer, and the General view was, in my opinion, very elegant and expensive. Some time after the filming I started to dress like his hero. I like his coat. And my wife Julia is also close to this style. Before filming, she represented me in such a way, so the result was satisfied. However, then I went back to my usual style. Love the simple clothing that comfortable: jeans, t-shirts, jackets. Occasionally even sports can wear.

— What you have to sacrifice for the filming of the project?

— Spending time with my family. I have a recently born daughter in the World, and the time spent with her, now the most important thing for me. I’m quite a long period he lived in Kiev, where the main shooting. Came home only occasionally. Sometimes, though, brought the family — wife Julia and daughter in Kyiv. But, unfortunately, we are still not often seen. When I went to the set, the World was still asleep, came, was already asleep. Only weekend we could fully devote to communication with each other. Sometimes you have to sacrifice other projects, but this is the moment of compromise. Sniffer for me was always the priority.

“Arriving in Kiev, just go to a restaurant and order soup”

— The daughter of a very interesting name in the World. How do you choose?

— Once on set I met a girl named Miroslav. Back then we thought it would be cool to name my daughter the World. Always knew that it is impossible to name the baby before he was born, but as soon as he saw her, realized that this name suits her. I like it the abridged version, you can tell from the word “peace.”

My wife and I had different variations of a name for her daughter. To affirm my decision, I came up with for the New year to put under the tree cards with the names and take turns with his wife to open them. I have one name and one Julia. Three times pulling out “of the World”, we have ceased to doubt. Moreover, at this time a number of us lay in bed, my daughter — she was born on December 21. She, like all young children, involuntarily bent fingers. And when we do the third time you pulled a card with the name, my daughter suddenly raised her thumb up, as if showing “cool”. Then we decided that the name she chose for herself.

— You are in good shape. How do you keep her?

— Shooting is a great opportunity to deal with them. I signed up for training in Kiev, when there were filming the first season. I have a friend, coach, we work not the first year. Every day he chased me, descent is not given, but it is only charged. Directed, motivated, and I wanted to work. Now, unfortunately, there is no such a possibility, even if the person does not. I necessarily visit the gym, but not consistently, these trips are more spontaneous because of the work schedule, the birth of her daughter. Although I feel an inner lifting when they are in good shape.

— Adhere to a certain food?

— I can not say that a diet, but I try not to eat in the evening. Not zealous with flour, usually eat fish, but can not give up the dumplings. And I love soup. Arriving in Kiev, just go to a restaurant and order this dish.

— I wonder what your favorite scent from the Sniffer?

— Honestly, I thought that I already created long ago a list of home odors that will not change over time — the smell of home and the woman he loved. But recently, they added another very personal and most pleasant — scent baby, my little girl, which awakens in the soul the most kind and tender feelings.

