Red beast: Katerina Buzhinskaya shocked in an unexpected way (photos, video)

Popular singer Katya Buzhinskaya, surprised earlier leather gold mini-dress, shocked fans unexpected way. Platinum blonde turned into a real red beast, repainted the hair in bright color. Such a radical change of appearance Buzhinsky decided for the new song “tango — Femme Fatale”.

“In anticipation of spring always want new emotions and to feel in a different way. To look at yourself differently and to enable others to see your new faces, to open up a new way. No wonder they say that our appearance often determines some of the events of our lives. Therefore, this temperamental image of the maximum reveals the nature of my new sultry song”, — says Ekaterina Buzhinskaya.

However, it is not the only star who is not afraid of experiments. Singer MARUV now walking with blue hair.

TV presenter Anastasia Ivlieva was pink, yellow, and now turned into a sultry brunette.

