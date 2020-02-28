Red wine reduces cancer risk – scientists

Scientists of medical University of Vienna have found that red wine reduces the risk of developing prostate cancer. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the publication of Clinical Epidemiology.

Scientists conducted an experiment, which was attended by 610 thousand patients. They found that red wine consumption reduces the risk of cancer by 12%.

But, white wine increases cancer risk by 26%. They stressed that a moderate dose is approximately one glass of wine a day.

Also, any good wine will not, if people smoke and don’t care about their health.

“In fact, been shown that polyphenols, which are mainly contained in red wine, may protect against other types of cancer. Potentially, polyphenols from red wine can be used for prevention,” the study says.