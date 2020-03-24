Reese Witherspoon celebrated 44th anniversary in a family trip

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her birthday, the actress turned 44 years old. On that occasion, the star even decided to terminate the regime of self-isolation and together with his family went for a picnic. Mininize posted on instagram a selfie from a family camping trip — in the photo she poses with 50-year-old husband Jim Toth, 20-year-old daughter Ava and sons, 16-year-old Deacon and seven-year Tenn. The star admitted that it was one of the best birthdays in her life.

One of the best birthdays of my life! So many profound, beautiful and heartfelt messages from you! Poems, homemade food, wonderful speech from my friend and long walk on the nature with family. All this gifts from the heart! Thank you all for making me feel loved. I’m incredibly happy woman— thanked family, friends and fans of Witherspoon.

In the comments Reese began to congratulate the birthday of her many starry friends. Among them was Rachel Zoe, Karlie Kloss, Gal gadot, Elle MacPherson and many others.

Happy birthday, cosmic goddess with incredible will power! Miss— wrote MacPherson.

Happy birthday, Reese! The whole! I’m your biggest fan!— joined by Karlie Kloss.