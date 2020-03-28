Reese Witherspoon on a quarantine mode

Successful Hollywood actress and mother of many children in the midst of a pandemic coronavirus isolated themselves from their family. Reese Witherspoon called quarantine mode is challenging for families. She noted that now more than ever it is important to have personal space at home.

In the current circumstances, family actress Reese Witherspoon have teamed up under a common roof, under the terms of the quarantine. So, the famous mother admitted that isolation has become a challenge not only for her but for her children, who is forced back under the parental wing.

Details of the quarantine regime she shared with Miley Cyrus in her instagram shows Bright Minded. Reese Witherspoon has three children – 20-year-old Ava, a 16-year-old deacon and 7-year-old of Tennessee who are currently with their parents under one roof at the estate in Los Angeles. The actress noted that for the eldest daughter the time of isolation – loss of independence after an independent life while studying at Stanford University.

“She lived a private life. I think a lot of people who are coming home from College is the time when you try personalized. Actually is to move away from the ideas of their parents and their rhythm of life and to build their own,” – said Reese Witherspoon.

Star noted that in their home each of the children and parents has its own space that it will allow them to coexist peacefully under one roof. Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim That work remotely from home, and the children daily learning remotely: “everyone has the room with the sign of privacy, so when it’s turned on and you have headphones, you can’t touch. We have regulations for our family, so we respect each other’s space”.

We will remind that about weeks ago, the Hollywood actress celebrated her 44th anniversary in the conditions of the quarantine. Reese Witherspoon organized family camping with kids and husband. She assured that the holiday has become one of the best birthdays in her life.