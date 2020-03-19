Reese Witherspoon told about the harassment in adolescence

Famous Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon was taken aback by the confession.

So, the 43-year-old star in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the cover of which was decorated with, said that early in his career as a teenager she faced harassment.

“With me, bad things happened: I attacked and persecuted. The person who did it was not isolated from society”, – admitted the actress.

Reese also explained why it was not told about this before.

“One journalist asked me about it. She said, “why didn’t you tell me this before?” And I thought that not everyone likes first person to ask about this experience, and then judged him for the way she told about it. You tell your story when you want, when you’re ready. The journalist tried to embarrass me, she wrote an article about how I’m selfish, that is not talked about those things before. But 25 years ago when it happened to me, there was nowhere to say so. It now appeared possible” – said a celebrity.

Also, the actress said that never relied on their sexuality, but rather wanted to be funny and amusing.

“I never liked to exploit her sexuality. When I first started my career, I was often invited to appear in men’s magazines. But I never was in Vogue or GQ. I’m not against it, just don’t want to looked at me this way. I see myself differently. I always wanted to be fun and funny. Over the years, your chest, face and buttocks will have a different look, but you continue to be funny,” said Witherspoon.

Told star about the friendship with colleagues, in particular Laura Dern, with whom he starred in the TV series “Big little lies”. According to her colleague came to her almost as a sister.