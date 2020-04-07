Refined manners: a polite girl gags mom’s cooking, but pretends that it’s delicious…

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Изысканные манеры: вежливая девочка давится маминой стряпней, но делает вид, что это вкусно...

Little girl won the network for the exceptional courtesy and kind heart. In the social network Twitter is rapidly gaining popularity video, in which the child chokes offered him food and suppresses retching. But, fearing to hurt her mother’s feelings, trying to pretend that you enjoy the process. Still chewing mother’s cooking, the girl claims that it’s delicious. And to the question if she answers in the affirmative. Although sometimes in her eyes clearly flashed despair.

The video has garnered over six million views. People were delighted with the exquisite manners of a girl. And sympathized with her. “I hysterically laughed. Poor girl and her attempts to be polite just killed me on the spot,” “Give her an Oscar now!” — wrote in the comments. And encouraged to reward the child with something really tasty.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
