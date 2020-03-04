Reflected 5 penalty kick: goalkeeper-hero of the 4th division, led his team to the semifinals of the Cup…

A benefit of the goalkeeper “saarbrücken” Daniel Baca was the match of his team in the quarterfinals of the German Cup on football with the “fortune” from Dusseldorf (1:1; on penalties — 7:6).

In the match against the representative of the first Bundesliga 29-year-old goalkeeper fourth (!) division repulsed five (!) penalty and brought “saarbrücken” in the semi-finals of the tournament. One 11-metre blow Bang retorted in normal time and four in the penalty shoot-out (just a “lottery” players from both teams performed 20 shots!).

“If I didn’t hurt your fingers, I would have thought it was all a dream. I think you can write that it’s the biggest match of my life. I was just trying to recapture. We left hearts on the pitch, fighting for the full 120 minutes,” said happy after the triumph , the goalkeeper of “saarbrücken” by Daniel Bang.

Daniel Bang

By the way, the second semifinalist of the tournament was the “Bavaria” won in the “Shalke” — 1:0.

Note that two participants in the ½ finals of the German Cup will be determined on March 4 in the matches “Bayer” — “the Union” and “Eintracht” — “Bremen”.

