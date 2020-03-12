Refuted the popular model of the emergence of the moon

Scientists from the University of new Mexico found that the Earth and Moon differ in the composition of oxygen isotopes, which refutes the popular hypothesis of the occurrence of a natural satellite. In fact, the collision of Earth with a small planet was not strong. About it reported in a press release on Phys.org.

The researchers conducted high-precision measurements of isotopic composition in several samples of lunar rocks, including basalts, anorthosites, norite and volcanic glass. It turned out that the composition varies depending on the type of the studied rocks. The composition of oxygen isotopes in the deep lunar mantle is significantly different from the composition of oxygen isotopes on Earth. Perhaps this is due to the fact that this part of the moon is mostly rocks theis — hypothetical minor planet, which collision with the Earth resulted in the formation of the natural satellite.

The results show that Theia was formed farther from the Sun than the Earth. In addition, the fact that its rocks are partly preserved in the interior of the moon, indicates that the current model of strong collisions that lead to a total homogenization of the isotopic composition between the earth and the Moon are incorrect.