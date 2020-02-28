Regensburg vs Dynamo Dresden: live streaming free for the Bundesliga

Regensburg vs Dynamo Dresden. Forecast (cf. 2.55) for the match of the German championship (February 28, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the second league match in Germany, in which on February 28 Regensburg will host the last Dynamo from Dresden. What to expect from this match? – the answer is in this material.

Regensburg

The eighth team of the past season holds this position, and after 23 rounds, Regensburg has nine victories and five world wins, which brought the team 32 points, which is only one less than the fifth Holstein Kiel.

In the last four rounds, “ Yan ” slowed down and lost three times, releasing the first three at a decent distance. In the last game, “ Jahnelf ” lost to “Stuttgart” (0: 2), for which we made a prediction.

Dynamo Dresden

” Dynamo ” for the second year has been fighting for survival and facing serious financial problems, which are reflected in the results of the team. To date, Dresden has gained four wins and six draws, while showing the worst result in the league in goals scored – 21 goals scored, which is less than one in a duel.

In the last game, the “ yellow-blacks ” in their field lost to “Bochum” (1: 2).

The main sniper of the team today is Kone (six goals).

Statistics

Regensburg have won 5 of their last 6 home matches

Dynamo lost 7 of their last 10 away matches

Dresden has won 6 of their last 7 matches in person

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Dynamo (2: 1)

Forecast

Bookmakers rated the chances of rivals as equal, but the statistics are on the side of the guests, who are an uncomfortable opponent for Yan . We assume that the guests are emerging from the crisis, but the hosts are not all right with the game.

We offer you to play a combined bet on a match .

Our prediction is that Dynamo will not lose + the total is less (3.5) and we bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 2.55