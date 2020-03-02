“Regina-transformer”: Todorenko surprised wide splits “as Volochkova”

Gain strength while on holiday in the Maldives Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko went back to work and started filming the new season of the show “Regina +1” (a program about children and motherhood).

She also shared a photo from the Studio, which demonstrates a great stretch. One foot Todorenko has thrown on the chair, and the other left lying on the floor.

“Work always in this position. Our plastic is an expression of our thoughts! Even I was wondering what I wanted to say this position?” — signed an unusual frame Regina.

In the comments fans immediately appreciated the stretching Todorenko. Of course, many subscribers began to compare Regina with the scandalously famous ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, who at every opportunity demonstrates the twines.

The followers noted that Regina still have to go, but now a young mother shows great stretching and fitness in General.

“Regina gathered from 690 Rubik’s cubes, see” “Wide through life stepping”, “Regina-transformer”, “so I step over haters”, “Widely-stepping over obstacles”, “the Banner is always on time”, “Victoria Beckham, too, just posing on couch”, “what a beauty!”, “In the circus whether you want a job?” — jokingly played up to the star fans.

As you know, in the program Regina had not only the splits but also to perform other acrobatic tricks, for example, twist in the ring. With these tests, the presenter did well.

