Relatives of the victims of flight MH-17 staged an unusual protest near the Russian Embassy (photo)

In the Hague on the eve of the trial in the case of the crash of flight MH17, relatives of the victims staged a silent protest in the Hague.

So, in front of the Russian Embassy in the Hague they set 298 white chairs that symbolize the victims of the tragedy. Among the dead on Board were 196 citizens of the Netherlands, writes UKRINFORM.

In addition to the relatives of the victims to the action also joined and bystanders. A moment of silence present paid tribute to the victims.

As he wrote, “the FACTS,” the court in the case about the crash Boeing 777 flight MH17 will begin in the Netherlands on 9 March 2020.

Passenger Boeing-777 of Malaysia Airlines, carrying out flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down by the Russian armed forces over the occupied Donbass July 17, 2014. On Board were 283 passengers and 15 crew members, all of them died.

Photo: Deutsche Welle

