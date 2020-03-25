Releases of the cartoon Scooby-Doo and the musical In the heights of new York has postponed for an indefinite period

After the painting “Wonder woman 1984”, Warner Bros. because coronavirus has decided to postpone the premiere of two more projects.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, moved the animated film “Scooby-Doo”, which was supposed to come out in the Ukrainian film 14 may 2020. As well as the musical “In the heights new York”, the release of which in Ukraine was scheduled for June 25.

Both tapes have not yet chosen a new release date.

We will remind, earlier because of the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. It is expected that losses due to the offset will be about 30 million dollars. In addition, Sony changed the date of the premiere of the animation “Rabbit Petryk 2”. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

In addition, deferred rent “Black widow” and “Woman in the window”.

Ukrainian cinema has also suffered. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.