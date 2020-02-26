Remedy against coronavirus first started testing on humans

The USA stated that they started random testing of the antiviral drug on infected with the deadly coronavirus COVID-19.

The study began at the Medical center of the University of Nebraska, reports the national Institute of health, USA. It is noted that this is the first clinical trial in the country to check the safety of the funds.

“Medical center of the University of Nebraska at Omaha began the indiscriminate controlled clinical trial aimed at evaluating safety and efficacy of antiviral drug Remdesivir who take hospitalized adult patients with a diagnosis of coronavirus disease COVID-19”, – stated in the message.

Coronavirus COVID-19

It is known that the first drug will have on the American who were evacuated after the quarantine on the cruise ship Diamond Princess that stood in the Japanese port of Yokohama. This man volunteered to be the volunteer to test a new drug.

“We urgently need safe and effective treatment COVID-19. Despite the fact that Remdesivir was meant for some patients with COVID-19, we have no reliable data which would have indicated that it can improve clinical results,” – said the head of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, USA Anthony Fauci.

Add that Remdesivir is antiviral drug broad spectrum of action. He had previously been tested on humans with the disease caused by Ebola virus.

Author

Timur Grigorenko