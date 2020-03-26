Remove toxins and not only: it became known, why in times of infectious epidemics needs to eat…

All the familiar cucumbers can be a healthy food not only in summer but also become an integral part of the human diet in the unfavorable period of the epidemic infectious diseases due to the fact that contain powerful antioxidants that help protect the body from dangerous free radicals that depress the immune system.

The use of cucumbers during epidemics of colds, influenza, coronavirus can provide the body with powerful support, increasing its resistance to diseases, according to the article on the portal about healthy food Food.news.

“This vegetable contains powerful antioxidants, neutralizing in the body destroys its cells free radicals. Acting as a diuretic, cucumbers help remove toxins”,— experts say.

According to doctors, cucumbers contain cucurbitacin connections that give them some bitterness. These substances have the property to regulate metabolism, blood sugar levels. Another component of cucumber — sterols — helps to reduce cholesterol levels.

Recall that in addition to cucumbers to combat coronavirus disease to take in food and other vegetables and fruits. In particular, Jose Manuel Fernandez Garcia of the Spanish society of General practitioners and family physicians (SEMERGEN) has named its list of such essential every day products.

that will help the body to improve immunity to the threat of coronavirus. This, in particular, mixed vegetables, sweet pepper, products with vitamin C, turmeric, ginger, berries, as well as prebiotics and probiotics.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter