Rennes vs Montpellier: live streaming free

Rennes vs Montpellier. Forecast (cf. 2.34) for the match of the championship of France (March 8, 2020)

We present our forecast for the League 1 match, in which on March 8 Rennes will receive Montpellier. Who will prevail? – the answer is in this material.

Rennes

The current holder of the French Cup this week left the tournament and could not defend the title, losing to Saint-Etienne in the semi-finals (1: 2) and now will be able to completely switch his attention to the national championship.

“ Rennes ” takes the third position in the tournament and after 27 rounds gained 14 victories and five world ones. The last two matches, the “ red-black ” won, defeating in turn, “Nimes” (2: 1) and “Toulouse” (2: 0).

Marten , Grenier and Morel will not take part in today’s game .

Montpellier

Montpellier scored 40 points in 27 matches and ended up in a tight group of teams, which are divided from fifth to 10th place.

The “ Blue-Orange ” recorded 11 victories and seven world ones, and after losing to Angers they managed to defeat Strasbourg (3: 0). The “ paladins ” have 35 goals scored, of which nine are on Delors’s account.

In today’s match, Cozza and Ceibu will not be able to play .

Statistics

Rennes have won 8 of their last 10 home matches

Montpellier lost four away matches in a row

Montpellier has not won in personal meetings since 2016

The last in-person match ended with the victory of Rennes (1: 0)

Forecast

The hosts are fighting for medals, which does not allow them to lose points, which can be very expensive at the end of the season. Today, equal rivals will enter the field, but nevertheless we give preference to the home team, for which we offer to play a bet.

Our forecast – “Rennes” will not lose + the total is more (1.5) and we bet on it along the line of BC Betcity with a coefficient of 2.34