Rennes vs Nimes live streaming free

Rennes – Nimes. Forecast for the match of the championship of France (February 23, 2020)

Will the Rennes players today be able to replace the guests from the Nimes team in the French Championship match, and our forecast is for this match, which will be held on February 23. What to expect from the teams? – the answer is in this material.

Rennes

After 10th place last season, this year Rennes is aiming for the Eurocup zone, and after 25 matches managed to get 12 wins and five world wins, with the lowest scoring indicators in the top ten.

The “ red-blacks ” have a slight game recession – after defeating Nantes (3: 2), the hosts lost twice and tied with Brest (0: 0), which may affect the final distribution of places in League1.

In today’s game , Marten , Grenier , Johansson, and Guglio, who have a severe hip injury, will not be able to help their team .

Him

“ Nimes ” won four games in a row – it was not yet known, but the team gained 27 points and was already located one point from the 15th Metz. The assets of the “ crocodiles ” are seven victories and six world ones, while quite good performance for an outsider is 25 to 37.

In the last match, wards of Julien Stefan beat Angers in their field (1-0), for which we made a prediction .

In today’s game of the guests will not be able to go Waltz , Despres and Prior .

Statistics

Rennes have won 8 of their last 10 home matches

“Nimes” won only 1 of the last 10 away matches

The first round match ended with the victory of Rennes (1: 0)



Forecast

“ Nimes ” brilliantly spent the last four matches, but today will play against one of the leaders of the season, who no longer has the right to make a mistake. We assume that today Rennes will be able to interrupt a series of unsuccessful matches and will prevail with the support of its fans.

Our forecast is the victory of “Renna” and we bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 1.84