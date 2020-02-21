Represented by the IMAX poster for the new film about James bond is Not the time to die

IMAX presented the poster for the new film about James bond “No time to die” (No Time To Die). In the illustration, starring Daniel Craig pictured on the bike.

According to the synopsis, James bond (Daniel Craig), who is enjoying retirement in Jamaica, at the request of his old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter is temporarily back on duty. His task is to rescue the kidnapped scientist. Walking in his Wake, 007 will face with the mysterious villain, armed with dangerous new technology.

Recall that in the Ukrainian film “No time to die” will be released on 9 April 2020. The villain in the new part of the James bond star will play “Bohemian Rhapsody” Rami Malek.

Earlier Billy Iles presented the title song for the new film about James bond “No time to die.”