Reputable infectious disease doctor told how to avoid becoming a victim of coronavirus

Professor of infectious diseases Gred Medley from the London school of hygiene and tropical medicine, spoke about effective, in his opinion, the prevention, which will allow you to escape from the coronavirus.

It is reported BAGNET, referring to the edition “news of the world”.

So, be sure to wear a medical mask, carefully monitor hand hygiene, but more importantly to change our attitude to the disease.

Medley stated that all healthy people should behave like you are already infected and thus to do everything in order not to infect others. This method will force us all to change habitual behavior, we will try not to spread the virus. “Think about your loved ones and the simple people with whom daily contact, because You don’t want them to infect?” says the medic.

According to research the incubation period of the coronavirus lasts 2-3 weeks, so the doctor’s advice can be considered a work. In fact, infected people long enough not to know about their disease, infecting others, until then, until you feel certain symptoms, and that the body temperature is above 38 degrees, shortness of breath, shortness of breath, dry cough and a feeling of chest tightness.