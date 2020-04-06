Researchers coronavirus has provided two new AI-resource

The IBM Corporation last Friday announced the launch of two new services that use artificial intelligence technology to support studies of coronavirus.

One of the new products is a cloud-based molecular researcher. With it, scientists can study potential drugs for the treatment COVID-19. It was announced together with an array of 3 thousand possible therapeutic candidates discovered through artificial intelligence. This database is open to all and IBM invites other organizations to participate in its replenishment, according to ko.com.ua.

Molecular Explorer is a graphical interface that can be used to filter therapeutic candidates on interested features, finding similar molecules and to visualize their physical structure. Scientists can also export data from this tool into other applications for further analysis.

“To organize work to identify new treatments COVID-19, we also provide free access to the functional genomics platform of IBM for the period of the pandemic, wrote in a blog Dario Gil (Dario Gil), who heads IBM research. — Designed to detect molecular features of viral and bacterial genomes, this cloud repository and research tool includes genes, proteins and other molecular targets from sequenced viral and bacterial organisms in one place with connections.”

The second new service, IBM, Deep Search, is to search for useful information in the huge mass of scientific publications about the coronavirus. Based Deep Search is based on the AI model, trained on thousands of scientific articles. Immediately after the launch of the new service allows you to search for information in more than 13 thousands of materials from data CORD-19 (COVID-19 Open Research Dataset), created in the past month, with the participation of Microsoft, from scientific databases DrugBank and GenBank.

Probably the first new deals IBM will assess participants COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium. This group, created with the support of IBM two weeks ago, includes technology firms, universities, government agencies with 330 petaflops of computing capacity allocated to the study of coronavirus.