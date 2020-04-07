Researchers for example, have shown the ineffectiveness of the masks

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Ученые на примере показали неэффективность масок

Scientists have conducted a small experiment involving infected with coronavirus and cotton medical masks. They found, protect mask, when patients cough, the results showed CNN.

Experts have tested the protective property of the masks in the four patients infected with the coronavirus in two hospitals in Seoul. They placed the mask at a distance of 17 cm from your mouth of the patients and asked them to cough. As it turned out, the dirt has penetrated into the mask and mainly covered the fabric surface.

In the experiment, scientists have not determined whether the virus was able to penetrate through the mask or did he get on the inside of the mask through the edges.

The findings of the experiment indicated that the mask was ineffective in preventing the spread of coronavirus. More research will be required to determine whether they help to prevent the spread of the disease in people with asymptomatic or people with the virus cough.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.
