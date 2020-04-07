Residents of Dnipropetrovsk region will be tested for coronavirus

In the Dnepropetrovsk area more people will be tested for the coronavirus. Today PCR studies COVID-19 will be done in all patients with pneumonia.

This was announced by the Director of the Department of health of Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration Valery Serdyukov, the press service of the RSA.

“From today we will carry out PCR studies at COVID-19 all patients with a diagnosis of “pneumonia”. Thanks to timely diagnosis can prevent the virus from spreading to the region”, — said Serdyuk.

He noted that the regional laboratory center daily PCR testing for coronavirus infection. In particular, check people in contact with the sick.

Also started to work in mobile teams that travel to regional residents and participate in these biomaterial for analysis.

Let us add that only the coronavirus already checked 132 a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region. In 26 cases, the research showed a positive result. Four people recovered.